AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 206.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,004. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

