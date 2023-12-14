AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 294,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,221. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

