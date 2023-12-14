Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $269.32 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

