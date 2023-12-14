Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 265.17%.

Akumin Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AKUMQ opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

