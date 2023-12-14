Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 265.17%.
Akumin Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of AKUMQ opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02.
About Akumin
