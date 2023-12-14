Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

