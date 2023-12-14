Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 843 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.