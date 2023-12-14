Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,131 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.24.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.