Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

