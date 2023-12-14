Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

