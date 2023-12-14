Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $76.65 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

