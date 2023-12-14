Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.76 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

