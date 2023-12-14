Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,536,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $345.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

