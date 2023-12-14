Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $376.85 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

