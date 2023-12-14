Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $251.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

