Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

