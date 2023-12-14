Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

