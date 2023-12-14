Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

