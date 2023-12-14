Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

