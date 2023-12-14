Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Trading Up 1.6 %
MMM stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
