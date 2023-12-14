Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

