Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 2.4 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.