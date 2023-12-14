Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

