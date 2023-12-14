Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

