Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 674,388 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

