Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Shell makes up 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 607,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,110 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

