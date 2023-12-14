Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 1,774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $333,000.

RPV stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

