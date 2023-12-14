Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,405 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 947,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 234,197 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 196,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,975.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

AGG opened at $98.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

