Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,212,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

