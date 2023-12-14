Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.