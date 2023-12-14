Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

