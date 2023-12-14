Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $451,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix stock opened at $483.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

