Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $5.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $876.12 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $879.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.74. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

