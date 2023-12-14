Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $6.58 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 210.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,743,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,750 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

