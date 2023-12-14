Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,459 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.32% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 638,868 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 471,326 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.50 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

