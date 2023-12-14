Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $275.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

