Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $69,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,864,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $74,337.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,234,685. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

