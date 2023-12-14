Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,230,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,213,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

