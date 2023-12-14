Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $237,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

