Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 28808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.69.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.03 million, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.4309166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

