Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.7 %

MO traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

