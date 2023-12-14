Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

