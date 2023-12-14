ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.76

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 49265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

