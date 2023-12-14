Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.18. 20,218,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,239,719. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.