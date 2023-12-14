American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.47

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMNB

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.