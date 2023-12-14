American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.70 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 132.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

American Tower stock opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

