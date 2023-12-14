American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of American Water Works worth $51,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.