American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 14819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

