Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 12th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 146.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,912,000 after buying an additional 183,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

