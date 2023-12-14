Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.35

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 46301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.