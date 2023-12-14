Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.
Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %
Amgen stock opened at $281.62 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.51.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
